Polio cases are surging in Pakistan, with over a million children missing their vaccines due to distrust, misinformation, and violence against vaccination clinics.

Despite these hurdles, Pakistan is launching a nationwide campaign on October 28, aiming to vaccinate 45 million children under five and eradicate polio by 2025.

The country remains one of the last two global polio hotspots, alongside Afghanistan.

Polio is re-emerging in Pakistan

Pakistan: Over million children miss polio vaccine as cases surge

What's the story Polio is re-emerging in Pakistan, with over a million children missing their vaccinations last month. The country reported over a dozen new polio cases in October, taking this year's total to 39—up from six cases last year. Ayesha Raza, the Focal Person to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Polio Eradication, blamed low vaccine uptake for the rise, adding that about one million children missed their polio vaccinations in September.

Immunity gap

Pakistan's polio crisis worsened by COVID-19 pandemic

The rise in polio cases has widened an existing immunity gap that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Polio, a highly infectious disease that mainly affects children under five, attacks the nervous system and can cause paralysis and death. The virus spreads through contaminated water or food. Although there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented with vaccines which have cut down global polio cases by over 99% since the 1980s.

Endemic regions

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain polio hotspots

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic. Vaccination efforts in Pakistan have been hindered by distrust of foreign health care providers, a sentiment fueled by allegations of a fake immunization program used by US intelligence in 2011. Religious beliefs and misinformation also pose significant challenges to vaccination campaigns.

Vaccination challenges

Misinformation and violence hinder polio vaccination efforts

Most of the recent polio cases have been reported in Balochistan province, where parents are often reluctant to vaccinate their children due to misinformation. Many infected children had received some vaccinations but didn't complete all four necessary doses, Raza said. The situation is further complicated by rising violent attacks against vaccination clinics, with militants targeting police and security officials. This year alone has seen 27 attacks on polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Eradication efforts

Pakistan launches nationwide vaccination campaign

Despite these challenges, Pakistani authorities remain determined to stop the spread of polio. A nationwide vaccination campaign will begin on October 28, targeting 45 million children under five. "Polio eradication is Pakistan's top priority," Pakistan's Polio Eradication Programme said on social media. The country aims to stop polio transmission by 2025 with a unified plan involving all provinces.