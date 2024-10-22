Pakistan: Over million children miss polio vaccine as cases surge
Polio is re-emerging in Pakistan, with over a million children missing their vaccinations last month. The country reported over a dozen new polio cases in October, taking this year's total to 39—up from six cases last year. Ayesha Raza, the Focal Person to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Polio Eradication, blamed low vaccine uptake for the rise, adding that about one million children missed their polio vaccinations in September.
Pakistan's polio crisis worsened by COVID-19 pandemic
The rise in polio cases has widened an existing immunity gap that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Polio, a highly infectious disease that mainly affects children under five, attacks the nervous system and can cause paralysis and death. The virus spreads through contaminated water or food. Although there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented with vaccines which have cut down global polio cases by over 99% since the 1980s.
Pakistan and Afghanistan remain polio hotspots
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic. Vaccination efforts in Pakistan have been hindered by distrust of foreign health care providers, a sentiment fueled by allegations of a fake immunization program used by US intelligence in 2011. Religious beliefs and misinformation also pose significant challenges to vaccination campaigns.
Misinformation and violence hinder polio vaccination efforts
Most of the recent polio cases have been reported in Balochistan province, where parents are often reluctant to vaccinate their children due to misinformation. Many infected children had received some vaccinations but didn't complete all four necessary doses, Raza said. The situation is further complicated by rising violent attacks against vaccination clinics, with militants targeting police and security officials. This year alone has seen 27 attacks on polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Pakistan launches nationwide vaccination campaign
Despite these challenges, Pakistani authorities remain determined to stop the spread of polio. A nationwide vaccination campaign will begin on October 28, targeting 45 million children under five. "Polio eradication is Pakistan's top priority," Pakistan's Polio Eradication Programme said on social media. The country aims to stop polio transmission by 2025 with a unified plan involving all provinces.