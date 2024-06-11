Next Article

Schengen visa costs surge amid rising European travel demand

By Simran Jeet 03:12 pm Jun 11, 202403:12 pm

What's the story The European Commission has announced a 12% increase in the cost of short-stay Schengen visas (type C) worldwide, effective immediately. The new fee for adults is now 90 euros (₹8,079 approx), up from the previous 80 euros (₹7,180 approx). Meanwhile, the cost for children aged six to 12 has been raised to 45 euros (₹4,040 approx), a five euro increase. Children under six years of age remain exempt from these charges.

Visa details

Understanding the Schengen Visa and its types

A Schengen visa allows its holder to travel freely within the Schengen area, which includes 27 European countries that have abolished passport and other border controls at their mutual borders. The visa is typically issued for short stays of up to 90 days within 180 days. There are different types of Schengen visas available, including the Uniform Schengen Visa (USV) for short stays, the Airport Transit Visa (ATV), and the National Visa for longer stays.

Application procedure

Schengen visa application process and requirements

To apply for a Schengen visa, applicants must submit an application form along with proof of travel arrangements, accommodation details, travel insurance, and financial means to support their stay. The process and requirements may vary depending on the country where the visa application is made. It's important to note that these requirements are mandatory for all types of Schengen visas.

Application increase

Surge in Schengen visa applications amid pandemic

Data from the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission shows a 37% rise in short-stay visa applications processed by EU and Schengen associated country consulates in 2023, totaling over 10.3 million. This is a significant increase from the 7.5 million applications in 2022, but still lower than the pre-pandemic level of 17 million applications in 2019. Despite this rise, the total number of visas issued fell short of pre-pandemic figures.

Application statistics

Top countries for Schengen visa applications in 2023

In 2023, the top five countries by number of visa applications were China with 1,117,365 applications, Türkiye with 1,055,885 applications, India with 966,687 applications, Morocco with 591,401 applications, and Russia with 520,387 applications. The global refusal rate for visa applications slightly decreased to 16% in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, some countries like Belarus and Iran saw minor increases in their refusal rates.

Visa trends

Multiple entry visas dominate Schengen issuances in 2023

In 2023, about half of the total visas issued, approximately 4.6 million or 54.2%, were for multiple entries into the Schengen area. This marked a decrease from the previous year's figure of 58.1%. France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands issued the highest number of Schengen visas in 2023. In addition to these visas, Schengen states issued another 85,200 uniform visas directly at external borders during the same year.