Release of Chinese journalist after prison sentence

By Tanya Shrivastava May 13, 2024

What's the story Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer and independent journalist from China, is expected to be released on Monday after serving a four-year prison sentence. Zhang was one of the few journalists reporting independently from Wuhan during the city's total lockdown amid the initial COVID-19 outbreak. She was detained in May 2020 and later sentenced for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a charge frequently used against dissidents and human rights activists by the Chinese government.

Verdict

Court verdict confirms Zhang's imminent release

The confirmation of Zhang's release came from a court verdict on her case, which was obtained and made public by human rights groups. Amid this, supporters and rights organizations have called on the Chinese government to ensure her timely release. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which honored Zhang with its Press Freedom Award in 2021, urged "the international community to put pressure on the authorities to ensure her unconditional release on Monday" in a recent social media post.

Reporting

Zhang's ground reporting amidst strict media censorship

In February 2020, Zhang journeyed around 644km from Shanghai to Wuhan to report on the virus spread and containment efforts as Chinese authorities tightened media censorship. For over three months, she documented life under lockdown in Wuhan, sharing observations, photos, and videos on Wechat, Twitter, and YouTube—platforms blocked in China. Her posts abruptly stopped in mid-May 2020 when she was detained by police and returned to Shanghai.

Health

Concerns over Zhang's health and detention conditions

Since her detention, Zhang has initiated multiple hunger strikes, raising concerns about her health among supporters and rights groups. In 2021, Zhang's mother reported that her daughter was so weak she could not hold up her head due to lack of strength and urgently needed medical care. Amnesty International alleged that Zhang was shackled and force-fed during a previous hunger strike, a treatment the group claimed amounted to torture.

Stance

Chinese government's stance on journalists and freedom of speech

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not responded to allegations of Zhang's mistreatment in detention. In a statement issued in July 2020, the Ministry denied that the Chinese government had penalized journalists who "exercised their right to freedom of speech on the Internet" during the pandemic. The statement also asserted that "no one gets punished or penalized simply because of making remarks" and claimed that China had conducted its COVID-19 response in an "open and transparent manner."

Control

China's control over media and journalist detentions

Zhang is among several independent reporters who were detained or disappeared as the pandemic began and Chinese authorities tightened control over virus coverage. Reporters Without Borders states that China is currently the world's largest jailer of journalists, ranking 172 out of 180 countries in its annual Press Freedom Index. The country maintains strict control over domestic press while blocking most foreign media outlets through its extensive online censorship and surveillance system known as the Great Firewall.