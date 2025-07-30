Arsenal 's latest acquisition, Viktor Gyokeres, has addressed the significance of donning the iconic number 14 shirt. The 27-year-old striker said he is not looking to be compared with Thierry Henry, Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer who wore the same number. Gyokeres, who joined the Gunners for a fee worth £55 million, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons. and will make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly clash in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Individual journey Respect for Henry, but focus on my game - Gyokeres Gyokeres, who has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting and provided 26 assists, acknowledged the history of the number he now wears. However, he said it was an "easy" choice as there weren't many numbers available. "Of course I know about the history," said Gyokeres to the media. "To be honest there weren't so many numbers available. There weren't too many to pick from. But of course, that one was available. So when I knew that it was an easy choice to take it."

Manager's perspectiveYWedi Arteta convinced number 14 would suit Gyokeres Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a strong conviction that the number 14 would suit Gyokeres after their first meeting. He explained that he was impressed by Gyokeres's determination and attachment to the club. Despite the pressure of wearing such an iconic number, Gyokeres is motivated by the fan reaction to his signing and hopes to perform well on the pitch.

Transfer experience Transfer saga and disciplinary action Gyokeres's transfer saga was one of the longest this summer, with Arsenal and Sporting negotiating over add-ons to the transfer fee. Despite facing disciplinary action for failing to report for training, Gyokeres remained committed to joining Arsenal. He said it wasn't an easy process but he kept himself busy with training during the wait.