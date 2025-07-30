Not looking to be compared with Henry, says Arsenal's Gyokeres
What's the story
Arsenal's latest acquisition, Viktor Gyokeres, has addressed the significance of donning the iconic number 14 shirt. The 27-year-old striker said he is not looking to be compared with Thierry Henry, Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer who wore the same number. Gyokeres, who joined the Gunners for a fee worth £55 million, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons. and will make his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly clash in Hong Kong on Thursday.
Individual journey
Respect for Henry, but focus on my game - Gyokeres
Gyokeres, who has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting and provided 26 assists, acknowledged the history of the number he now wears. However, he said it was an "easy" choice as there weren't many numbers available. "Of course I know about the history," said Gyokeres to the media. "To be honest there weren't so many numbers available. There weren't too many to pick from. But of course, that one was available. So when I knew that it was an easy choice to take it."
Manager's perspective
Arteta convinced number 14 would suit Gyokeres
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a strong conviction that the number 14 would suit Gyokeres after their first meeting. He explained that he was impressed by Gyokeres's determination and attachment to the club. Despite the pressure of wearing such an iconic number, Gyokeres is motivated by the fan reaction to his signing and hopes to perform well on the pitch.
Transfer experience
Transfer saga and disciplinary action
Gyokeres's transfer saga was one of the longest this summer, with Arsenal and Sporting negotiating over add-ons to the transfer fee. Despite facing disciplinary action for failing to report for training, Gyokeres remained committed to joining Arsenal. He said it wasn't an easy process but he kept himself busy with training during the wait.
Signings
The Gunners have made several signings this summer
Gyokeres's move comes as part of a busy summer for Arsenal, who have also signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51 million and Christian Norgaard from Brentford for £15 million. They also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5 million and Noni Madueke in a £52 million deal. Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera joined the squad on their pre-season tour after completing a five-year contract with an option of an additional year.