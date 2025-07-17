Liverpool in advanced talks to sign striker Hugo Ekitike: Details

Liverpool are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The Premier League champions entered the race after Frankfurt rejected a move by Newcastle United. As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool submitted an official bid to Eintracht for Ekitike. The German club already informed Liverpool that they want more. Althought the initial proposal got rejected, talks are continuing between the two clubs. Meanwhile, the player is open to joining Liverpool with personal terms not being an issue.

Transfer competition Newcastle out of the race for Ekitike Newcastle United had a £70 million bid for Ekitike rejected by the German club. With Liverpool now reported favorites to land Ekitike, it complicated Newcastle's plans, who are now believed to focus elsewhere. Meanwhile, Romano said on Thursday that Newcastle have left talks for Ekitike with the deal considered off at this stage. As per Sky Sports News, the Magpies have shifted their attention toward Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

Do you know? Man United and Chelsea were interested in the player Ekitike had a stellar season with Frankfurt last year, scoring 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. His performance helped the club qualify for the Champions League. Earlier, the striker was also on Manchester United and Chelsea's radar this summer.

Information Liverpool need a striker with Darwin Nunez expected to leave Liverpool are in active search of a striker with Darwin Nunez's move to Napoli off. As per Fabrizio Romano, Napoli will sign Lucca as new striker despite Nunez opening doors to the move. However, the Serie A champions consider Nunez's fee too high. Nunez is still expected to leave the Reds this summer.

Transfer strategy Liverpool's transfer updates in ongoing window Liverpool have already made some big-money signings this summer, including midfielder Florian Wirtz in a potential British record £116 million deal. They also signed Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for £40 million and right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million respectively. Liverpool have also let Jarell Quansah join Leverkusen for £35m. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract. Luis Diaz wants to leave Liverpool, who remain adamant the player isn't for sale. Liverpool rejected an official bid from Bayern Munich recently.