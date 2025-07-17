'Tough Guys': What to expect from Gosling, Will Ferrell's comedy
What's the story
Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are coming together for a new action-comedy film titled Tough Guys, reported Deadline. The project is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The story revolves around two veteran henchmen who decide to break free from their monotonous lives of following orders and embark on a journey toward independence. Here's everything you need to know about the project.
Script details
Screenplay by Daniel Gold; no director attached yet
The screenplay for Tough Guys was written by Daniel Gold, known for his work on the hit show Workin' Moms. The script was acquired as a spec script, meaning it was written without any prior commitment from a studio or production company. Although a director has not yet been announced, the film is already creating quite a buzz in Hollywood due to its star-studded cast and intriguing premise.
Reunion
The duo reunites after 'Barbie'
Tough Guys also marks the second collaboration between Gosling and Ferrell after Barbie. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, paving the way for this new comedic venture. Tough Guys continues the trend of self-aware action roles for both Gosling and Ferrell. The former has led films like The Nice Guys and The Fall Guy, while the latter is known for movies such as The Other Guys.
Anticipation
No details on production timeline or release date yet
As of now, there are no official announcements regarding the production timeline or release date for Tough Guys. Meanwhile, Gosling is busy with his upcoming projects like Project Hail Mary and Star Wars: Starfighter, while Ferrell is working on Judgment Day, Street Justice, and a new Netflix series called Golf.