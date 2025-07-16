5 things you never knew about 'CSI: Miami's fiery legacy

CSI: Miami had us all hooked with its captivating mix of crime-solving and sunny visuals. The spin-off of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation aired for 10 seasons and became a staple in the genre of crime drama. While we were glued to the exciting cases, there were many fascinating behind-the-scenes details that made it a success. Here are five lesser-known facts about what's behind the cameras of this beloved series.

Iconic accessory Horatio's signature sunglasses If Horatio Caine is to be remembered for anything, it has to be his iconic sunglasses. Played by David Caruso, the shades did more than just make a fashion statement. Caruso himself chose them to develop the character. Using them as a dramatic prop, Caruso made them an essential part of his cool demeanor and something that became synonymous with the show.

Diverse settings Filming locations beyond Miami Despite taking place in Miami, much of CSI: Miami was shot in California. The production team utilized different spots across Los Angeles to recreate the lively cityscape of Miami. However, this was mainly due to budget and logistics. Some exterior shots were, however, filmed in Florida to keep it authentic and to give the audience a real glimpse of Miami's landscape.

Visual style Unique color grading technique The show was also known for its unique visual style with warm hues and high contrast. This was done with a particular color grading technique, which gave CSI: Miami its signature appearance. The bright colors not only emphasized the sunny location but also elevated the dramatic tone of every episode. This made it visually distinct from other crime dramas back then.

Expert guidance Real-life forensic consultants To maintain accuracy in depicting forensic science, CSI: Miami had real-life forensic consultants on board who advised on scripts and scenes involving scientific procedures. These experts offered insight on how crime scene investigations work, allowing writers to create realistic scenarios while keeping the entertainment factor intact. Their involvement made sure that while dramatized for television, many aspects remained rooted in actual forensic practices.