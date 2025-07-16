Have India ever won a Test at Old Trafford? Stats 

After three thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 4th Test at Old Trafford , Manchester, starting July 23. England currently lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. The iconic Old Trafford, which has played host to several riveting encounters, awaits the two sides. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have not won a Test on this ground.

Stats Four losses in nine Tests Between 1936 and 2014, India have played nine Tests at Old Trafford. They lost four of those games, with five Tests ending in draws (1936, 1946, 1971, 1982, and 1990). India's defeats at Old Trafford came in 1952, 1959, 1974, and 2014. Notably, India haven't played a Test in Manchester since their 2014 tour. This remains their only Test here in the 21st century.

2014 Innings defeat in 2014 As mentioned, India last played at Old Trafford in 2014, under MS Dhoni's leadership. It was during India's dismal tour, where they lost 1-3. The series was tied (1-1) after India won at Lord's while England prevailed at The Rose Bowl. The series opener at Trent Bridge was drawn. In Manchester, England gained a 2-1 lead after winning by an innings and 54 runs.

Information Only other innings defeat at Old Trafford India's only other innings defeat at Old Trafford came in 1952. England racked up 347/9d in the first innings. The visitors were bowled out for a sub-100 score twice (58 and 82). The Vijay Hazare-led India lost by an innings and 207 runs.