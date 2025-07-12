Ravindra Jadeja slams his 3rd successive Test fifty: Key stats

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put in a shift with the bat once again. The veteran southpaw hit a gritty 72 versus England on Day 3 of the 3rd Test match at Lord's. Jadeja came in after lunch with Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the final over of the 1st session. He shared two pivotal partnerships and helped India get closer toward England's score.

Knock A valiant effort just when India needed the same India lost the crucial wicket of KL Rahul after lunch to be reduced to 254/5. Jadeja and Nitish Reddy then stitched a 72-run stand for the 6th wicket. Jadeja and Nitish were sloppy in terms of running between the wickets, but they survived close calls. After Nitish's wicket, Jadeja and Washington Sundar added 50 runs. Jadeja played a composed knock and brought immense value.

Information A harmless delivery gets Jadeja In the 114th over, a harmless full delivery down leg by Chris Woakes, saw Jadeja flick and Jamie Smith completed a fine catch behind while diving to his right. Jadeja was left gutted to get out by a harmless delivery.

Stats 25th Test fifty for Jadeja, including nine versus England Jadeja's 72 came from 131 balls. He hit 8 fours and a six. Playing his 83rd Test, Jadeja has raced to 3,636 runs at 36.36. In addition to 4 tons, he owns 25 fifties. Notably, this is his 3rd successive fifty of the series. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 23 Tests versus England (38 innings), Jadeja owns 1,297 runs at 38.14 (100s: 2, 50s: 9).