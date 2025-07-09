Ben Stokes: Decoding his all-round stats in Tests at Lord's

England Test team captain Ben Stokes will want his side to bounce back versus India in the ongoing 5-match Test series. Stokes' men won the 1st encounter at Headingley before going down by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The series now shifts to Lord's with the 3rd Test starting on Thursday. Notably, Stokes has a sound record at Lord's . We decode the same.

Lord's 843 runs and 25 wickets for Stokes at Lord's As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has featured in 12 Test matches at Lord's. Across 20 innings, he owns 843 runs at 44.36. The southpaw has bagged three hundreds and 5 fifties with the best of 155. With the ball, Stokes has picked 25 wickets at Lord's at 30.32. He owns one five-wicket haul across 19 innings. He has bowled a total of 44 maiden overs.

Stats Stokes' batting stats and performance vs India Stokes has piled up 6,814 runs in Tests at an average of 35.12. He has hit 35 fifties and 13 tons from 113 matches (203 innings). Notably, 3,122 of Stokes' runs in Tests have come in 51 Test matches at home. He averages 39.02 (100s: 8, 50s: 18). Versus India, the veteran owns 1,058 runs from 23 matches at 24.60 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).