'Haiwaan' to feature special appearance by Mohanlal, confirms Priyadarshan
Filmmaker Priyadarshan has begun shooting for his upcoming Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. Speaking to OnManorama, the director revealed that Mohanal will also be making a special cameo appearance in the Hindi version. "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience," he said.
Director's statement
Priyadarshan compares Kumar to Mohanlal
When asked about his frequent collaborations with Kumar, Priyadarshan said, "It's all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood's Mohanlal." The film also marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan after several years. They have previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Tashan (2008).
Role and production
Kumar will play antagonist in 'Haiwaan'
Kumar will reportedly play the antagonist in Haiwaan. When asked about the film's title, he jokingly told Hindustan Times, "This is something that was written in my destiny. First, I did a film called Insaan. Then after that, I did Jaanwar. Now I'm doing Haiwaan." "So the trilogy is complete: Insaan, Jaanwar, Haiwaan." Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, it also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.