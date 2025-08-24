'Haiwaan' to feature special appearance by Mohanlal, confirms Priyadarshan

When asked about his frequent collaborations with Kumar, Priyadarshan said, "It's all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood 's Mohanlal." The film also marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan after several years. They have previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Tashan (2008).

Role and production

Kumar will play antagonist in 'Haiwaan'

Kumar will reportedly play the antagonist in Haiwaan. When asked about the film's title, he jokingly told Hindustan Times, "This is something that was written in my destiny. First, I did a film called Insaan. Then after that, I did Jaanwar. Now I'm doing Haiwaan." "So the trilogy is complete: Insaan, Jaanwar, Haiwaan." Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, it also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.