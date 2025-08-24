Malaysian meet-and-greet: Rajinikanth's team reverses statement, confirms contest is valid
What's the story
The team of superstar Rajinikanth has now confirmed that the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams is indeed valid. Earlier on Saturday, the actor's publicist, Riaz Ahmed, had called it fake due to a lack of prior permission from the actor. However, late on Saturday night, Ahmed issued a second clarification stating that there was an "earlier miscommunication."
Statement
There was a miscommunication earlier, says Ahmed
Ahmed's second statement read, "Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organized with the required details, and open for participation." "We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support." The clarification came after a heated exchange between Rajinikanth's PR team and Malik Streams over the authenticity of the contest.
Twitter Post
Here's the statement
Clarification Statement!— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) August 23, 2025
Legal threat
Malik Streams threatened to take legal action against 'fake' label
Malik Streams had earlier hit back at the "fake" label by threatening legal action against those damaging their reputation. They said, "At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organizing contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself." The distribution firm also warned that any attempt to mislead fans with false information regarding their marketing procedures would be met with legal consequences.
Contest
All about the 'Coolie' contest
The Coolie Watch & Win Contest by Malik Streams offers fans a chance to meet Rajinikanth. To participate, fans need to buy tickets for the film Coolie and post them on their public Instagram accounts with the hashtag #COOLIEWW2025. Only tickets dated on or after August 21 are eligible. The top three highest ticket purchasers will win an exclusive meet-and-greet with Rajinikanth.