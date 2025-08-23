Rajinikanth's team issues warning over fake Malaysian meet-and-greet event

The team of superstar Rajinikanth has denied any connection to a "Meet & Greet Thalaivar" contest being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia. The actor's publicist, Riaz Ahmed, said the contest was "completely unauthorized, fake," and announced without prior permission from the star. He urged fans and the general public not to engage in this misleading activity.

Public appeal Ahmed requests fans to spread the clarification Ahmed further requested fans to help spread the clarification so that no one is misled. He said, "We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled." The announcement comes after Malik Streams posted a poster on Instagram for a "COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST," promising a chance to meet Rajinikanth. The contest required participants to buy tickets for his latest film, Coolie, and post them on Instagram with a specific hashtag.

Twitter Post See what Ahmed had to say Dear All,



We would like to clarify that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar.



We strongly advise fans… pic.twitter.com/DILUCrh34c — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) August 23, 2025

Contest details Contest rules required participants to buy 50 tickets The contest rules allowed participants to purchase Coolie tickets in multiple transactions, provided the movie, date, showtime, hall, and cinema location remained the same. Only tickets for showings on or after August 21 were eligible. Each Instagram account was allowed only one entry, with a minimum requirement of 50 tickets purchased. The top three purchasers would win an exclusive meet-and-greet with Rajinikanth.