LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Rajinikanth's team issues warning over fake Malaysian meet-and-greet event
Summarize
Rajinikanth's team issues warning over fake Malaysian meet-and-greet event
The contest is completely unauthorized, said Rajinikanth's team

Rajinikanth's team issues warning over fake Malaysian meet-and-greet event

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 23, 2025
04:51 pm
What's the story

The team of superstar Rajinikanth has denied any connection to a "Meet & Greet Thalaivar" contest being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia. The actor's publicist, Riaz Ahmed, said the contest was "completely unauthorized, fake," and announced without prior permission from the star. He urged fans and the general public not to engage in this misleading activity.

Public appeal

Ahmed requests fans to spread the clarification

Ahmed further requested fans to help spread the clarification so that no one is misled. He said, "We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled." The announcement comes after Malik Streams posted a poster on Instagram for a "COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST," promising a chance to meet Rajinikanth. The contest required participants to buy tickets for his latest film, Coolie, and post them on Instagram with a specific hashtag.

Twitter Post

See what Ahmed had to say

Contest details

Contest rules required participants to buy 50 tickets

The contest rules allowed participants to purchase Coolie tickets in multiple transactions, provided the movie, date, showtime, hall, and cinema location remained the same. Only tickets for showings on or after August 21 were eligible. Each Instagram account was allowed only one entry, with a minimum requirement of 50 tickets purchased. The top three purchasers would win an exclusive meet-and-greet with Rajinikanth.

Career update

More on 'Coolie' and its cast

Rajinikanth is currently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in theaters, an action-packed film that also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan in significant roles. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but also abroad. He will next be seen in Jailer 2.