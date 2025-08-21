Why are 'Coolie' makers fighting 'A' certificate now?

The producers of superstar Rajinikanth 's latest action thriller Coolie have filed a petition in the Madras High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board had granted an 'A' certificate to the film , which restricts its viewing to audiences aged 18 and above. Sun Pictures, the production company, argued that this decision has limited the film's reach among fans of all age groups.

Legal challenge 'Coolie' producers argue action sequences similar to 'KGF,' 'Beast' The producers, Sun Pictures, contended that the action sequences in Coolie are similar to those in KGF and Beast, both of which received a U/A certificate. They argued that the CBFC's decision has deprived fans worldwide of an opportunity to celebrate Rajinikanth's 50-year cinematic journey. The petition was admitted by Justice TV Thamilselvi on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, reported Times Now.

Counter-argument CBFC's response to Madras High Court In response, the CBFC told the Madras High Court on Wednesday that Sun TV Network Limited had refused to make cuts necessary for a 'U/A' certificate and accepted the 'A' certificate instead. Additional Solicitor General Sundaresan said, "At the time of hearing, it was proposed to them that if they want the U/A certificate, some more cuts have to be made." "They made an endorsement saying that we don't want any cuts. They accepted the A certificate."

Film details More about 'Coolie' Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, tells the story of Devaraj aka Deva, a former union leader who seeks revenge against Simon Xavier, a smuggling kingpin. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role along with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan has also made a cameo appearance in the film.