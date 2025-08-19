Mithun Chakraborty joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' cast
What's the story
In a surprising announcement, Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty is set to become part of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2. The sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently in production. A source close to the project told India Today that Chakraborty will begin filming later this week and is expected to play a key role in the movie's storyline.
Role details
Rare crossover between 2 Indian cinema icons
Chakraborty's entry into Jailer 2 is significant as it marks a rare crossover between two icons of Indian cinema. Earlier, Rajinikanth had made special appearances in two of Chakraborty's films, Bhrashtachar (1989) and Bhagya Devta (1997). This time, however, the tables have turned with Chakraborty playing a full-fledged character that is integral to the film's core narrative.
Sequel details
Sequel to continue the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian
Jailer 2 is currently being filmed in Chennai and other locations across India. The sequel promises to continue the high-octane action and stylish storytelling that made the first installment a global hit. Released in 2023, the original film was a box-office powerhouse, earning over ₹600 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. Rajinikanth's portrayal of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian received critical acclaim and sparked immense fan excitement.
Ongoing success
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' is breaking box office records
While Jailer 2 is still in production, Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his latest movie, Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie broke several opening day records with a staggering ₹153 crore worldwide collection. It crossed the ₹200 crore mark domestically and surpassed ₹400 crore globally in just four days.