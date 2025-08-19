Mithun Chakraborty joins Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' cast

In a surprising announcement, Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty is set to become part of Superstar Rajinikanth 's upcoming film Jailer 2. The sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently in production. A source close to the project told India Today that Chakraborty will begin filming later this week and is expected to play a key role in the movie's storyline.

Role details Rare crossover between 2 Indian cinema icons Chakraborty's entry into Jailer 2 is significant as it marks a rare crossover between two icons of Indian cinema. Earlier, Rajinikanth had made special appearances in two of Chakraborty's films, Bhrashtachar (1989) and Bhagya Devta (1997). This time, however, the tables have turned with Chakraborty playing a full-fledged character that is integral to the film's core narrative.

Sequel details Sequel to continue the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Jailer 2 is currently being filmed in Chennai and other locations across India. The sequel promises to continue the high-octane action and stylish storytelling that made the first installment a global hit. Released in 2023, the original film was a box-office powerhouse, earning over ₹600 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. Rajinikanth's portrayal of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian received critical acclaim and sparked immense fan excitement.