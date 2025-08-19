Zakir Khan makes historic Hindi comedy debut at MSG

Zakir Khan , the popular stand-up comedian, has become the first Indian comic to perform a Hindi comedy set at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The 37-year-old Indore native headlined a sold-out show on Sunday night (local time), marking a historic moment for Indian stand-up and Hindi comedy on the global stage. The performance was part of his ongoing North American tour and was attended by over 6,000 fans.

Emotional post 'A standing ovation...' Zeeshan Khan posted a shared Instagram video with the comedian of the behind-the-scenes. The caption read, "A standing ovation from @thegarden To Times Square, New York take-over, bhai is unstoppable." Fellow Indian comedians showed their support for Khan. Vir Das commented, "Congratulations brother!," while Rohan Joshi gushed, "Alll the goosebumps."

Signature style The show and its impact The show featured Khan's unique blend of poetic shayari, observational humor, and poignant personal stories. The event also saw the presence of fellow comedian Tanmay Bhat, who was part of the show. The lead-up to this historic performance included Khan's poster lighting up Times Square billboards and appearances on major American media platforms where he discussed the importance of bringing Hindi comedy to such a globally recognized venue.