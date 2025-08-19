Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth to team up?

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth to collaborate after 40 years? Details here

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:55 pm Aug 19, 2025

In a major development, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly in talks to helm a film featuring Tamil cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. This would mark their first collaboration in over four decades! The project is said to revolve around two aging gangsters. However, an official announcement regarding this venture is still awaited. The long-time friends and former collaborators last worked together in 1985's Geraftaar.