Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth to collaborate after 40 years? Details here
What's the story
In a major development, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly in talks to helm a film featuring Tamil cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. This would mark their first collaboration in over four decades! The project is said to revolve around two aging gangsters. However, an official announcement regarding this venture is still awaited. The long-time friends and former collaborators last worked together in 1985's Geraftaar.
Production details
Film to be co-produced by Haasan
The film will be a joint production between Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. This is the same team that produced Kanagaraj's recent hit with Haasan, Vikram. Red Giant recently backed projects like Thug Life and Indian 2.
Project implications
'Coolie' joins ₹200cr club on Day 5'; 'Kaithi 2' delayed
If this project moves forward, it could delay Kaithi 2, which was expected to be Kanagaraj's next film after Coolie. The director's recent release, Coolie, has reportedly joined the ₹200 crore club in net domestic box office collection on Day 5. It stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir with a cameo by Aamir Khan. Khan is also set to collaborate with Kanagaraj in a future venture.