Next Article
'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Pre-show 'Agnipariksha' to stream on OTT
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is back, and this time there's a twist—a pre-show called Agnipariksha hosted by Sreemukhi.
This new segment will help pick commoner contestants for the main season, with social media faces like Swetha Shetty and Priya Shetty among the 45 hopefuls.
Bigg Boss alumni Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep will judge the selection.
How to watch 'Agnipariksha'
Agnipariksha puts contestants through tests of strength, mental skills, and humor—judges use green flags to approve or red flags to reject. Fans can also vote for their favorites.
The pre-show streams exclusively on OTT from August 22 to September 5, 2025. After that, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 launches with a mix of commoners and celebrities in the house for another round of drama and fun.