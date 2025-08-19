'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Pre-show 'Agnipariksha' to stream on OTT

How to watch 'Agnipariksha'

Agnipariksha puts contestants through tests of strength, mental skills, and humor—judges use green flags to approve or red flags to reject. Fans can also vote for their favorites.

The pre-show streams exclusively on OTT from August 22 to September 5, 2025. After that, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 launches with a mix of commoners and celebrities in the house for another round of drama and fun.