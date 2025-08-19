'Kantara Chapter 1' 1st look: Gulshan Devaiah is regal as king Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

The first look at Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in Kantara Chapter 1 just dropped, showing him sitting confidently on a golden throne, decked out in an elaborate headpiece and gold jewelry.

Fans of the original Kantara are buzzing with excitement for this prequel to the 2022 hit.