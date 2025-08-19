Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1' 1st look: Gulshan Devaiah is regal as king
The first look at Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in Kantara Chapter 1 just dropped, showing him sitting confidently on a golden throne, decked out in an elaborate headpiece and gold jewelry.
Fans of the original Kantara are buzzing with excitement for this prequel to the 2022 hit.
About the film and its release
Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, this new chapter dives deeper into the film's rich mythology, with striking visuals by Arvind S Kashyap and music from B Ajaneesh Loknath.
Produced by Hombale Films, it hits theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025—and it's coming out in seven languages (including English), so fans everywhere can join in.