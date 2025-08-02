'Coolie' gets 'A' certificate; releasing in over 100 countries

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj 's upcoming action entertainer Coolie , starring superstar Rajinikanth . The film has been awarded an 'A' certificate, meaning it is suitable for adults only. It's Rajinikanth's first movie in 36 years to be given this certificate, per Bollywood Hungama. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the movie, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter).

Global distribution 'Coolie' to be released in over 100 countries Hamsini Entertainment, a major player in international movie distribution, is handling the worldwide release of Coolie. According to IANS, industry insiders suggest that this film could be their biggest project yet, with plans to distribute it in over 100 countries. This would make it one of the most widely released Indian films globally.

Film details Meet the cast and crew of 'Coolie' Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan﻿, and Soubin Shahir. Aamir Khan has also joined the project for a special cameo. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, his fourth consecutive collaboration with Kanagaraj. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is the editor. Meanwhile, the film will mark Rajinikanth's first on-screen collaboration with Sathyaraj in 38 years since Mr Bharath (1986).