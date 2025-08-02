Honda 2-wheeler sales jump 20% in July, crossing 5.15L units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported a significant jump in its sales for July 2025. The company sold a total of 5,15,378 units during the month, marking a whopping 20% increase from June. This number includes domestic sales of 4,66,331 units and exports of 49,047 units. The impressive performance highlights HMSI's strong market presence and customer demand for its products.

Sales breakdown Cumulative sales for April-July 2025 For the April-July 2025 period, HMSI's cumulative sales stood at a whopping 18,88,242 units. Of these, a majority were sold in the domestic market with 16,93,036 units. Exports accounted for the remaining portion of the company's sales during this four-month period with 1,95,206 units. The data shows HMSI's strong performance not just in India but also globally.

New launches CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX To celebrate its 25th anniversary in India, HMSI launched two new motorcycles: the CB125 Hornet and the Shine 100 DX. The CB125 Hornet is a city bike with a street-style look and daily performance, while the Shine 100 DX is an updated model of the Shine range for practical and budget-conscious buyers. Both models are now available for booking.