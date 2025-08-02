'Operation Akhal': One terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam, J&K

Security forces have neutralized one terrorist in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir . The operation, dubbed "Operation Akhal," was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forest area of Akhal on Friday. The search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire on the forces.

Ongoing operation 'Operation Akhal' underway The Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the encounter on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Intermittent and intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact." The statement added that one terrorist has been neutralized so far, adding that "Operation Akhal" is still underway.

Previous actions Three terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack killed The encounter comes days after three terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 were killed near Srinagar under "Operation Mahadev." The terrorists, including the alleged mastermind Sulieman alias Asif, were neutralized in an encounter at Mulnar near Dachigam National Park on July 28. Another operation, "Sindoor," was launched on May 7 against terror infrastructure in Pakistan after terrorists shot dead 26 people at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.