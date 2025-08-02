New Delhi railway station stampede triggered by falling luggage: Vaishnaw

A stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which killed 18 people, including four children and 11 women, was triggered by a large piece of luggage falling from a passenger's head. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed this in Parliament on Friday. The incident occurred during the evening rush hour as thousands gathered for Bihar-bound trains during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.

Probe findings Falling headload main reason behind tragedy The high-level inquiry committee found that the falling headload was the main reason behind the tragedy. The victims, including four children and 11 women, died of traumatic asphyxia. The incident took place on foot-over-bridge 3 at around 8:48pm. Despite adequate crowd management protocols being in place, passenger density increased after 8:15pm due to many carrying large headloads, which obstructed movement on the narrow footbridge.

Safety measures Indian Railways to introduce crowd management measures In response to the tragedy, Indian Railways will introduce extensive crowd management measures at 73 stations that are periodically prone to heavy passenger rush, the minister told Parliament. Permanent holding areas will be set up outside these stations. Pilot projects are already underway at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Ghaziabad.

Infrastructure upgrades New foot-over-bridge designs to be introduced The railways will introduce new foot-over-bridge designs—12 meters wide and six meters wide—to replace existing narrow structures. These wider bridges with ramps were effective during the recent Maha Kumbh festival. Advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV networks and war rooms for coordinated crowd management, will be installed at all heavy-traffic stations. Digital communication equipment such as walkie-talkies and public announcement systems will also be deployed to improve coordination during peak hours.