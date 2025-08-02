'Good step': Trump claims India may stop buying Russian oil
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that he heard India may stop buying oil from Russia. "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step," he told reporters. This comes after his administration imposed tariffs on Indian goods and threatened additional penalties for purchasing Russian energy.
Twitter Post
Trump's remarks
#WATCH | "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens..." says, US President Donald Trump on a question by ANI, if he had a number in mind for the… pic.twitter.com/qAbGUkpE12— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025
Trade tensions
Trump slams India for high tariffs, trade barriers
Earlier this week, Trump slammed India for its high tariffs and trade barriers while buying Russian military equipment and energy amid the Ukraine conflict. He announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus an unspecified penalty for purchasing Russian energy. Despite these tensions, he acknowledged India's friendship with the US. "India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are...among the highest in the World," he wrote on Truth Social.
Diplomatic defense
Indian MEA defends India's energy, defense procurement from Russia
Responding to Trump's tariff threat, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal defended India's energy and defense procurement from Russia. He said New Delhi and Moscow have a "steady and time-tested partnership." Jaiswal also emphasized India-US relations are based on "shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties." The remark comes despite media reports that Indian state refiners have stopped buying Russian oil due to narrowing discounts and shipping issues.
Trade volume
Trade between US and India
The trade between the US and India has been significant over the years, with goods worth $129 billion in 2024. Washington also has a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Jaiswal said, "We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward."