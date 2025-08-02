'Good step': Trump claims India may stop buying Russian oil

United States President Donald Trump has said that he heard India may stop buying oil from Russia. "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step," he told reporters. This comes after his administration imposed tariffs on Indian goods and threatened additional penalties for purchasing Russian energy.

Twitter Post Trump's remarks #WATCH | "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens..." says, US President Donald Trump on a question by ANI, if he had a number in mind for the… pic.twitter.com/qAbGUkpE12 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

Trade tensions Trump slams India for high tariffs, trade barriers Earlier this week, Trump slammed India for its high tariffs and trade barriers while buying Russian military equipment and energy amid the Ukraine conflict. He announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus an unspecified penalty for purchasing Russian energy. Despite these tensions, he acknowledged India's friendship with the US. "India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are...among the highest in the World," he wrote on Truth Social.

Diplomatic defense Indian MEA defends India's energy, defense procurement from Russia Responding to Trump's tariff threat, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal defended India's energy and defense procurement from Russia. He said New Delhi and Moscow have a "steady and time-tested partnership." Jaiswal also emphasized India-US relations are based on "shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties." The remark comes despite media reports that Indian state refiners have stopped buying Russian oil due to narrowing discounts and shipping issues.