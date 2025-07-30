Israeli public figures seek sanctions against Israel for 'starving Gazans'

A group of prominent Israeli public figures has called for the international community to impose "crippling sanctions" on Israel . The call comes amid widespread condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza, where reports of starvation have emerged. The letter, published in The Guardian, is signed by 31 notable Israelis, including Academy Award recipient Yuval Abraham and former Israeli attorney general Michael Ben-Yair.

Accusations Letter demands international sanctions on Israel The letter reads, "We, Israelis dedicated to a peaceful future for our country and our Palestinian neighbors, write this with grave shame, in rage and in agony. Our country is starving the people of Gaza to death and contemplating the forced removal of millions of Palestinians from the Strip." "The international community must impose crippling sanctions on Israel until it ends this brutal campaign and implements a permanent ceasefire."

Human rights reports Over 60,000 Palestinians killed in war Other signatories include painter Michal Na'aman, documentary filmmaker Ra'anan Alexandrowicz, and Golden Lion-winning film director Samuel Maoz. The letter's publication comes after over 60,000 Palestinians were reported killed in Israel's Gaza war against Hamas. On Monday, two Israeli human rights groups, B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, released reports assessing for the first time that Israel was conducting a "genocidal" policy against Palestinians. The Reform movement in the US has also called the Israeli government "culpable" for Gaza's famine.