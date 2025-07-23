'Weak attempt at distraction': Obama on Trump's election 'treason' allegations 

Former United States President Barack Obama has responded to Donald Trump 's recent allegations of treason against him. Trump had accused Obama of sabotaging his 2016 election victory by linking him to alleged Russian interference. "They tried to steal the election," Trump said, adding that Obama sought to undermine his win over Hillary Clinton .

Response issued 'Doesn't dignify nonsense...': Obama's spokesman on Trump's allegations Obama's spokesman Patrick Rodenbush called Trump's allegations "outrageous" and a "weak attempt at distraction." He said, "Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response." However, he added that these claims were serious enough to warrant a response.

Report reference What the report says Trump's allegations were based on a report by the US Director of National Intelligence. The report accused Obama and his national security team of a "years-long coup against President Trump." However, Democrats have dismissed these findings as false. The report also declassified emails between Obama aides that allegedly suppressed intelligence findings about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Intelligence conclusion US intelligence community's assessment The US intelligence community had assessed in January 2017 that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 election. This included efforts to undermine Clinton's campaign and support Trump's candidacy through social media bot farms and Democratic email hacks. However, they concluded that while Russia sought to influence the election, it did not succeed in changing the outcome.