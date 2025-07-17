Can Trump fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell? Experts weigh in

US President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, especially over a $2.5 billion renovation project and the Fed's decision not to lower interest rates further. The president's recent remarks have sparked speculation about whether he could actually fire Powell. However, legal experts say Trump's power to remove a Fed Chair is limited by federal law and the US Supreme Court .

Remarks 'It is highly unlikely I would remove...': Trump On Wednesday, Trump told reporters it was "highly unlikely" he would remove Powell from his post. However, he did say that "unless he has to leave for fraud," he wouldn't mind acting. This was a departure from his more aggressive stance during a closed-door meeting with Republican lawmakers, where he even showed them a letter purportedly drafted for Powell's termination, according to numerous US media outlets.

Defense Powell defended renovations before Congress Powell defended the renovations before Congress on June 25, rejecting claims that the project included extravagant features. However, some of Trump's allies have criticized him. Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, called Powell's testimony "deceptive," while Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), accused him of mismanagement in a public letter.

Influence Can the US president remove the Fed Chair? Trump's power over the Fed is mainly through nominating people to the Board of Governors and filling leadership roles when terms expire. Powell's term as chair runs until 2026 and as a governor until 2028. However, past precedent shows most Fed chairs leave the board after stepping down from their chairmanship, but it isn't legally mandated.