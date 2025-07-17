'Saiyaara' madness: Midnight shows added before release
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move, Indian exhibitors have decided to add midnight shows for the upcoming romantic drama Saiyaara even before its theatrical release on Friday. The film, starring Ahaan Panday (in his film debut) and Aneet Padda, has created a massive buzz among young audiences. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this unprecedented development on social media. "The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Unprecedented move
Exhibitors adding midnight shows is a rare phenomenon
Adarsh further explained that typically, midnight shows are added after a film performs well at the box office. However, Saiyaara is changing things and how! This phenomenon, almost unheard of for films with newcomers, reflects the massive pre-release buzz surrounding Saiyaara.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Adarsh's tweet
HISTORIC... MIDNIGHT SHOWS ADDED FOR 'SAIYAARA' – EVEN BEFORE RELEASE... The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2025
Typically, midnight shows [11:55 pm] are added *after* a film performs well at the #Boxoffice... But in a rare move, exhibitors across… pic.twitter.com/vgxfTNEn2B
Record-breaking advance bookings
Over 1 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings
The film has already sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance bookings at national chains, further adding to the frenzy. Adarsh shared more details on social media, revealing that Saiyaara's advance bookings till Thursday morning have resulted in 78,000 tickets sold at PVR INOX and 27,000 at Cinepolis. This brings the total to a staggering 1,05,000 tickets sold across national chains.
Box office expectations
Film's advance booking numbers likely to surpass 'Housefull 5'
Adarsh added that the advance sales of Saiyaara at national chains have already surpassed Housefull 5 and are likely to overtake Sikandar. With exhibitors now banking on additional late-night shows and advance sales at an all-time high, all eyes are on Saiyaara's box office debut this weekend. The film is expected to earn ₹7cr from advance bookings alone. It is directed by Mohit Suri.