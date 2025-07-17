'Saiyaara' madness: Midnight shows added before release

In a groundbreaking move, Indian exhibitors have decided to add midnight shows for the upcoming romantic drama Saiyaara even before its theatrical release on Friday. The film, starring Ahaan Panday (in his film debut) and Aneet Padda, has created a massive buzz among young audiences. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this unprecedented development on social media. "The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Unprecedented move Exhibitors adding midnight shows is a rare phenomenon Adarsh further explained that typically, midnight shows are added after a film performs well at the box office. However, Saiyaara is changing things and how! This phenomenon, almost unheard of for films with newcomers, reflects the massive pre-release buzz surrounding Saiyaara.

Twitter Post Take a look at Adarsh's tweet HISTORIC... MIDNIGHT SHOWS ADDED FOR 'SAIYAARA' – EVEN BEFORE RELEASE... The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels!



Typically, midnight shows [11:55 pm] are added *after* a film performs well at the #Boxoffice... But in a rare move, exhibitors across… pic.twitter.com/vgxfTNEn2B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2025

Record-breaking advance bookings Over 1 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings The film has already sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance bookings at national chains, further adding to the frenzy. Adarsh shared more details on social media, revealing that Saiyaara's advance bookings till Thursday morning have resulted in 78,000 tickets sold at PVR INOX and 27,000 at Cinepolis. This brings the total to a staggering 1,05,000 tickets sold across national chains.