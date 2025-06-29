Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' finally enters ₹100cr club

Aamir Khan 's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has crossed the ₹100cr mark at the domestic box office . The movie earned a whopping ₹12.75cr on its second Saturday, almost doubling its collections from the previous day and even surpassing its opening day numbers. This surge in earnings is a testament to strong word-of-mouth publicity. The movie is directed by RS Prasanna.

Box office performance Film may touch ₹120cr mark by Sunday According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par raked in ₹12.75cr on its second Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹108.30cr. The film's earnings have been impressive since its release, with the first week alone bringing in ₹94.95cr. If this momentum continues, it may touch the ₹120cr mark by Sunday despite competition from new releases like Maa and Kannappa.

Film details A look at the cast and crew Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film features new actors like Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh as Sunita and has veteran actors Dolly Ahluwalia and Gurpal Singh in supporting roles.