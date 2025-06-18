'Sitaare Zameen Par': How Aamir cast actors with special needs
Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna.
In a recent interview with Zoom, Prasanna revealed that he always envisioned Khan for this role due to his sensitivity and sincerity.
The director initially feared that a superstar like Khan wouldn't work with an inexperienced director, but was pleasantly surprised by Khan's support and commitment.
They further collaborated on casting "real people with special needs as actors" over several months.
Director's perspective
'I felt only Aamir can do it'
Prasanna confessed to having self-doubt, wondering if Khan would agree to work with someone who had only one film to their credit.
"I felt only Aamir can do it, and he's not obviously going to work with a guy who's just had one film," he said.
However, despite these doubts, Khan remained supportive and kept in touch with Prasanna throughout the process.
Khan plays a basketball coach to a team of individuals with intellectual challenges in the film.
Casting process
Both were sure about casting 'real people with special needs'
Prasanna also shared his first meeting with Khan, saying he was nervous initially. However, the actor made him feel comfortable within minutes.
"It was like talking to a friend. I didn't feel like I was talking to Aamir Khan."
They discussed casting "real people with special needs" as actors during their meetings. "But the confidence that it can happen and can actually be done actually came from Aamir sir."
Actor's belief
Prasanna on Khan's confidence in India's talent pool
Prasanna revealed that Khan had always been confident about India's talent pool, especially among individuals with special needs.
He recalled how the superstar had seen many talented performers with Down syndrome and autism during his research for Satyamev Jayate.
This knowledge gave Khan the confidence that they would find good actors for Sitaare Zameen Par.
"We had almost an 8-10-month casting process in Bombay. Throughout that time, it was just absolute support."
SZP will be released on June 20, 2025.