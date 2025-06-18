What's the story

Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Prasanna revealed that he always envisioned Khan for this role due to his sensitivity and sincerity.

The director initially feared that a superstar like Khan wouldn't work with an inexperienced director, but was pleasantly surprised by Khan's support and commitment.

They further collaborated on casting "real people with special needs as actors" over several months.