Aamir Khan is taking an unconventional route with his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. He is reportedly weighing a YouTube pay-per-view release for the film.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Netflix had made a whopping ₹125 crore bid to acquire the digital rights of SZP and stop it from releasing on YouTube post-theatrical run.

However, according to the Times of India, sources close to the streaming giant have dismissed these claims as "absolutely false."