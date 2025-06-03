Did Netflix offer ₹125 crore for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?
What's the story
Aamir Khan is taking an unconventional route with his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. He is reportedly weighing a YouTube pay-per-view release for the film.
Meanwhile, reports claimed that Netflix had made a whopping ₹125 crore bid to acquire the digital rights of SZP and stop it from releasing on YouTube post-theatrical run.
However, according to the Times of India, sources close to the streaming giant have dismissed these claims as "absolutely false."
Bid details
Report claimed Netflix's bid had increased to ₹125 crore
On Tuesday morning, Bollywood Hungama reported that Netflix had increased its offer for SZP's digital rights from ₹60 crore to a whopping ₹125 crore.
The report suggested this move was aimed at preventing the movie from heading to YouTube and disrupting the OTT ecosystem.
But later on, an industry insider associated with Netflix told ETimes that these claims were false.
Distribution strategy
Khan's unconventional route for film release
Khan is reportedly looking to release SZP on YouTube via pay-per-view wall.
This model could democratize film consumption in India, particularly among viewers in smaller towns and cities where many are not regular OTT subscribers.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna and stars Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and a host of newcomers.
This is a remake of the acclaimed Spanish movie Campeones.