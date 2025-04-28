What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is said to join hands with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film. Rumors suggest that the film could be a superhero movie.

Their secret meeting at the Excel Studios office in Mumbai on Saturday has sparked widespread excitement.

Fans are now awaiting official announcements of this highly anticipated project.

Some reports claim that the two have already started working on a script for their collaboration.