Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's collaboration: Is it a superhero film?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is said to join hands with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film. Rumors suggest that the film could be a superhero movie.
Their secret meeting at the Excel Studios office in Mumbai on Saturday has sparked widespread excitement.
Fans are now awaiting official announcements of this highly anticipated project.
Some reports claim that the two have already started working on a script for their collaboration.
Superhero speculation
Kanagaraj's wish to make a superhero film
In fact, Kanagaraj had once expressed his desire to make a superhero film.
The film's title is probably Irumbu Kai Mayaavi, a project Kanagaraj has often called one of his dream projects, reported M9 News.
Additionally, Khan is also going to make a cameo appearance in Kanagaraj's next film Coolie.
And, after completing Coolie, the Vikram director wants to team up with Khan for a solo project.
Bollywood debut
Kanagaraj's Bollywood entry
If the rumors are true, it will be an exciting new chapter for Khan, who has played the most diverse of characters over his three-decade-long career in the film industry.
If this happens, it could be Kanagaraj's grand Bollywood entry, just like Atlee's successful debut.
Meanwhile, Khan is also gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20.