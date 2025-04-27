Confirmed! Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on June 20
What's the story
Aamir Khan's highly anticipated movie Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20, 2025.
The Bollywood superstar revealed the release date in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.
His daughter Ira Khan also revealed the film's focus on "neurodivergent peer support."
"When you see my character, you'll understand what I mean," said Khan, adding that the movie will deal with mental health themes through him.
Sequel
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a spiritual successor to 'Taare...'
Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to Khan's memorable 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
While the original dealt with a dyslexic young boy, the upcoming movie adopts a lighter, more humorous approach as it tackles mental health and inclusivity.
In a different interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Khan called Sitaare Zameen Par "a beautiful story" and emphasized its humor.
Approach
'Sitaare Zameen Par' takes a different approach to mental health
Khan explained that Sitaare Zameen Par provides a different take on mental health.
In Taare Zameen Par, his character helps a child with dyslexia, while in the upcoming film, "it's the 10 people with challenges who help me, the supposedly normal person."
He hopes the film succeeds, adding, "I feel it goes much further. I hope it turns out well."
Inspiration
'Sitaare Zameen Par' inspired by Spanish film 'Champions'
Sitaare Zameen Par, is directed by RS Prasanna.
The film, inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions, tackles similar themes of neurodiversity and acceptance.
Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh play pivotal roles in the film.
Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Coolie, releasing on August 14.