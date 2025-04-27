Will Parth Samthaan exit 'CID' soon? Here's what we know
What's the story
Parth Samthaan, who recently joined CID 2 as ACP Ayushmann after Shivaji Satam's shocking departure, might make an exit from the show, reported Filmibeat.
Despite Samthaan's introduction, the show has been struggling with low TRP ratings since February.
Now, insiders say Samthaan might exit to make way for Satam's return.
Show changes
'Parth might exit...when ACP Pradyuman makes full-fledged return'
Filmibeat reported that the makers of CID 2 are reworking their plans to revive the show.
"Parth Samthaan might make an exit from CID season 2 as the makers are re-working on their plans to revive the show and bring back the lost viewership."
"ACP Ayushmann might make an exit when ACP Pradyuman makes a full-fledged return to CID," the report stated.
Show performance
'Rumors of Parth leaving might also be false'
However, another source added, "Just Shivaji Satam's exit was a promotional gimmick; the rumors of Parth leaving might also be false."
"We have to wait for some time to know the clear picture."
A few days back, Samthaan had shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Satam from CID 2 sets on Instagram.
Samthaan captioned the video, "Shooting with ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam was a delight and full of entertainment. Gem of a guy."
Actor's hesitations
Samthaan's initial reluctance to join 'CID 2'
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Samthaan confessed he had initially rejected the role.
He said, "I was also hesitant due to the show's long-standing cast and the fact that they'd have to address me as 'sir' on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward."
But despite these hesitations, he ultimately said yes.