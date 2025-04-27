Malayalam filmmakers Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza arrested for drug possession
What's the story
In a late-night operation, Kerala's Excise Department caught three people, including famous filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, with hybrid ganja (cannabis).
The raid took place around 2:00am from an apartment near Gosree Bridge in Kochi, reportedly owned by cinematographer Shyju Khalid.
Acting on confidential information, the Excise Department found 1.6gm of hybrid ganja in their possession.
Police statement
The trio had been using 'ganja' for a 'long time'
"We nabbed them from flat 506 of Purva Grandbay in Kochi. When we raided the flat, they were preparing to consume the ganja."
"After interrogating them, we confirmed that the three persons had been using ganja for a long time," Excise inspector KP Pramod told Manorama News.
"A case is registered against them under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," he added.
Release
The directors were released on bail after arrest
Rahman, Hamza, and their accomplice Shalif Mohammed were later released on station bail.
Rahman is acclaimed for his films Thallumaala and the recent, critically acclaimed Alappuzha Gymkhana.
Hamza has also collaborated with Rahman on films such as Thamasha, Sulaikha Manzil, and Bheemante Vazhi.
Mohammed, the third person arrested, is a close friend of the directors, per reports.
Previous case
This arrest follows actor Shine Tom Chacko's drug-related case
Interestingly, Rahman and Hamza's arrest comes merely days after controversial actor Shine Tom Chacko was busted for drug possession.
Chacko was arrested by Kochi police on April 19 after a four-hour-long interrogation. He had earlier fled from a Kochi hotel during a narcotics raid.
Soon after his arrest, he managed to get bail within a few hours.
Investigation
Police investigation into Chacko's case is ongoing
Speaking to ANI, Kochi Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed that an investigation into Chacko's case is underway.
"Investigation with regard to a case registered against actor Shine Tom Chacko is going on."
"We have taken some samples to be forwarded to the FSL, and based on the results, we will conduct further investigation," he stated.