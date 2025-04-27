"We nabbed them from flat 506 of Purva Grandbay in Kochi. When we raided the flat, they were preparing to consume the ganja."

"After interrogating them, we confirmed that the three persons had been using ganja for a long time," Excise inspector KP Pramod told Manorama News.

"A case is registered against them under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," he added.