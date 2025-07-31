LOADING...
Ozzy Osbourne's family attends his funeral procession in Birmingham
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 31, 2025
11:05 am
What's the story

The family of legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, paid their final respects during his funeral procession in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday. Fans lined the streets to bid farewell to the Crazy Train singer as his coffin was transported through his hometown. The procession included a live brass band performance by local musicians Bostin' Brass and tributes from fans along the route.

Family participation

Sharon was emotional as she bid farewell to her husband

Osbourne's family, including his wife Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, joined the procession. They stopped at Broad Street, where a public memorial for Osbourne has been created with flowers, photos, and notes. The family members were seen holding up peace signs to the cheering crowd before laying their own floral tributes. Sharon was visibly emotional during this time, but was comforted by her children.

Aimee made a rare public appearance

Public tribute

Fans honored the late musician with flowers and notes

Osbourne's coffin was covered with purple flowers that spelled out his name. Fans threw flowers at the hearse as it passed by and chanted "Ozzy, Ozzy." The procession then halted on the Black Sabbath bridge, where the family stepped out to view the tributes for about five minutes. The family then attended a private funeral ceremony in Buckinghamshire.

Legacy

Osbourne performed at Black Sabbath's final concert

Weeks before his death, Osbourne performed at Black Sabbath's last concert. Despite being unable to walk due to Parkinson's disease, he performed from a throne for thousands of fans at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5. A source had earlier told PEOPLE that they were planning a "small, private funeral" for the late singer alongside a public memorial and tribute concert in the future.