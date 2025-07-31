Ozzy Osbourne's family attends his funeral procession in Birmingham
What's the story
The family of legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22, paid their final respects during his funeral procession in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday. Fans lined the streets to bid farewell to the Crazy Train singer as his coffin was transported through his hometown. The procession included a live brass band performance by local musicians Bostin' Brass and tributes from fans along the route.
Family participation
Sharon was emotional as she bid farewell to her husband
Osbourne's family, including his wife Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, joined the procession. They stopped at Broad Street, where a public memorial for Osbourne has been created with flowers, photos, and notes. The family members were seen holding up peace signs to the cheering crowd before laying their own floral tributes. Sharon was visibly emotional during this time, but was comforted by her children.
Twitter Post
Aimee made a rare public appearance
Aimee Osbourne made a rare appearance during the funeral procession for Ozzy— Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) July 30, 2025
Osbourne. pic.twitter.com/ZnafBpA4YP
Public tribute
Fans honored the late musician with flowers and notes
Osbourne's coffin was covered with purple flowers that spelled out his name. Fans threw flowers at the hearse as it passed by and chanted "Ozzy, Ozzy." The procession then halted on the Black Sabbath bridge, where the family stepped out to view the tributes for about five minutes. The family then attended a private funeral ceremony in Buckinghamshire.
Legacy
Osbourne performed at Black Sabbath's final concert
Weeks before his death, Osbourne performed at Black Sabbath's last concert. Despite being unable to walk due to Parkinson's disease, he performed from a throne for thousands of fans at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5. A source had earlier told PEOPLE that they were planning a "small, private funeral" for the late singer alongside a public memorial and tribute concert in the future.