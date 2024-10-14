Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's cricket team has announced a 14-member squad, led by Pat Cummins, for the upcoming home series against Pakistan.

The team will see a new opening combination with Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk due to the unavailability of Mitch Marsh and Travis Head.

Post this series, Australia will face India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cummins has been on a two-month break (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins to lead Australia in ODI series against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:21 am Oct 14, 202409:21 am

What's the story Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, will return for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Pakistan, starting on November 4 in Melbourne. The series will be a warm-up for Cummins ahead of the Test series against India. After Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and a brief stint in Major League Cricket this season, Cummins has been on a two-month break. Here are further details.

Team announcement

Australia announces squad for ODI series against Pakistan

The Australian cricket team has announced a 14-member squad for the home series against Pakistan, which will be held in November. The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talent. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been handed another chance to cement his place in the ODI team, after having played just one match (T20I) in the recent England series.

Squad changes

Player unavailability and potential replacements in the squad

Mitch Marsh and Travis Head will be unavailable for selection due to paternity leave. Marcus Stoinis is all set to return to ODI cricket after last playing in the 2023 World Cup. Although Stoinis wasn't picked for the ODI leg of the UK tour, he did feature in T20I series against Scotland and England. He will be key as an all-rounder with Aaron Hardie, especially with Cameron Green injured.

Team strategy

Wicketkeeping and opening combination for Australia

Josh Inglis is the only designated wicketkeeper in the squad. Alex Carey was left out for the Pakistan series despite strong performances against England on his ODI return. The unavailability of Head and Marsh paves way for a new opening combination. Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk are likely to form this partnership throughout the series.

Future fixtures

Australia's upcoming Test series and squad announcement

After the ODI series against Pakistan, Australia will take on India in a five-match Test series - the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The squad for tour games against India A has also been announced, including fast bowlers Scott Boland and Michael Neser, and young batting prodigy Sam Konstas. The BGT would be a major bilateral series between the two sides and could be pivotal in deciding who makes it to next year's World Test Championship final.

Information

Australia's squad for Pakistan ODIs

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.