Pat Cummins to lead Australia in ODI series against Pakistan
Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, will return for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Pakistan, starting on November 4 in Melbourne. The series will be a warm-up for Cummins ahead of the Test series against India. After Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and a brief stint in Major League Cricket this season, Cummins has been on a two-month break. Here are further details.
Australia announces squad for ODI series against Pakistan
The Australian cricket team has announced a 14-member squad for the home series against Pakistan, which will be held in November. The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talent. Jake Fraser-McGurk has been handed another chance to cement his place in the ODI team, after having played just one match (T20I) in the recent England series.
Player unavailability and potential replacements in the squad
Mitch Marsh and Travis Head will be unavailable for selection due to paternity leave. Marcus Stoinis is all set to return to ODI cricket after last playing in the 2023 World Cup. Although Stoinis wasn't picked for the ODI leg of the UK tour, he did feature in T20I series against Scotland and England. He will be key as an all-rounder with Aaron Hardie, especially with Cameron Green injured.
Wicketkeeping and opening combination for Australia
Josh Inglis is the only designated wicketkeeper in the squad. Alex Carey was left out for the Pakistan series despite strong performances against England on his ODI return. The unavailability of Head and Marsh paves way for a new opening combination. Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk are likely to form this partnership throughout the series.
Australia's upcoming Test series and squad announcement
After the ODI series against Pakistan, Australia will take on India in a five-match Test series - the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The squad for tour games against India A has also been announced, including fast bowlers Scott Boland and Michael Neser, and young batting prodigy Sam Konstas. The BGT would be a major bilateral series between the two sides and could be pivotal in deciding who makes it to next year's World Test Championship final.
Australia's squad for Pakistan ODIs
Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.