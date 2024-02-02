Australia's Josh Inglis hammered a fine 65-run knock

02:43 pm Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Australia's Josh Inglis hammered a fine 65-run knock against the West Indies in the first ODI at the MCG on Friday. Inglis, who opened for the Aussies, was part of a 79-run stand alongside Cameron Green for the second wicket after the hosts lost Travis Head (4). Inglis was looking solid but fell prey to Gudakesh Motie in the 12th over.

Australia are chasing 239 and lost Head in the first over. Inglis didn't shy away and played an aggressive brand of cricket. He smashed two fours in the third over and then tamed Oshane Thomas for two fours and a six in the 6th over. Matthew Forde was smacked for three fours next as Inglis brought up his fifty from 28 balls.

Motie gets the dangerous Inglis

In the 12th over, Inglis wanted to play the reverse sweep and lobbed the ball up toward slip. Motie's delivery saw the ball strike Inglis's glove. Inglis faced 43 balls for his 65. He hit 10 fours and a six, striking at 151.16.

3rd ODI fifty for Inglis

Playing his 19th ODI, Inglis has raced to 367 runs at 21.58. He owns three fifties. 65 is now his best ODI score. His two other fifties came against the likes of South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively. Inglis now owns 1,371 runs in List A cricket at an average of over 31. He slammed his 11th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 1).