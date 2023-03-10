Sports

Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green record historic double-century stand versus India

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 10, 2023, 01:33 pm 2 min read

Green smoked his maiden Test ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A historic double-century stand between Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green has put Australia on command in the ongoing fourth and final Test versus India. The duo added 208 runs for the fifth wicket as the Aussies went past the 370-run mark while batting first. Notably, this is the second-highest partnership for Australia in Tests on Indian soil. Here a further details.

Khawaja, Green toil Indian bowlers

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Green joined Khawaja in the middle with the scorecard reading 170/4. The duo batted precisely and pushed Indian bowlers on the back foot. Both batters recorded their respective centuries and in the process, added a double-century stand. Ravichandran Ashwin broke the partnership by dismissing Green for 114.

Second-highest Test partnership for Australia in India

As mentioned, Khawaja and Green recorded the second-highest Test partnership for the Aussies in India. Back in 1979, Kim Hughes (100) and Allan Border (162) added 222 runs for the third wicket in Chennai. Overall, Khawaja and Green became the fifth Aussie pair to record a double-century stand in Tests in India. They are the 14th visiting pair to get the feat since 2000.

Maiden Test ton for Green

Notably, this was Green's maiden Test hundred. He has raced to 941 runs in the format at 37.64. Besides a ton, he also owns six fifties in the format. Interestingly, his previous highest Test score of 84 was also recorded versus India. Overall, he boasts 371 runs in six Tests against India. The pace-bowling all-rounder also boasts 23 Test wickets at 30.39 (5W: 1).

Khawaja eyeing his maiden double-ton

While Green perished shortly after completing his ton, Khawaja continued to hold one end. The southpaw, who touched three figures on Day 1, is eyeing his maiden double-ton in the format. Khawaja has raced past 4,450 Test runs in 60 games at a stupendous 48-plus average (50s: 21, 100s: 14). He averages 70-plus since his comeback to the Test team in January last year.