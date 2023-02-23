Sports

Ravindra Jadeja set to complete 200 Test wickets at home

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 23, 2023, 05:51 pm 3 min read

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to complete 200 wickets at home in Test cricket. Although the 34-year-old is 11 wickets away from the milestone, he could accomplish it in the 3rd Test against Australia in Indore, given his recent form. Jadeja was the Player of the Match in Delhi, having taken a 10-wicket haul. Here are the key stats.

Jadeja set to enter an elite club

In a career spanning over a decade, Jadeja has spun India to several monumental wins with his bowling. The left-arm spinner has snapped up 189 wickets from 38 Tests at home so far. Jadeja is set to become just the fifth Indian bowler with 200 Test wickets in home conditions after Anil Kumble (350), Ravichandran Ashwin (326), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (219).

Jadeja will complete this double

Jadeja, one of the greatest all-rounders, also has 1,553 runs with the bat at 41.97 in home Tests. He is set to become just the third Indian with the double of 1,500 runs and 200 wickets at home in Test cricket, after Kapil and Ashwin.

Best bowling average among Indians at home

Jadeja averages an incredible 19.81 with the ball in home Tests. This is the best Test average by an Indian bowler at home (among players to have taken 100 home wickets). Jadeja's closest rival in this regard is Ashwin (20.85).

10 Test fifers at home

Jadeja is one of five Indian bowlers to have taken 10 or more Test five-wicket hauls at home. He (10) is only behind Ashwin (25), Kumble (25), Harbhajan (18), and Kapil (11) in this regard. Besides, Jadeja also has two hauls of 10 wickets at home, the last of which he took in the recently-concluded Delhi Test against Australia.

Jadeja's notable bowling numbers (opposition-wise)

It is worth noting that Jadeja averages below 30 with the ball against each of the oppositions he has faced at home in Test cricket (minimum of four matches). A look at his averages - Vs Australia: 16.27, England: 27.20, New Zealand: 22.84, South Africa: 18.00, and Sri Lanka: 20.45. Interestingly, Jadeja has at least one Test fifer against each of them at home.

Jadeja bagged career-best Test figures in Delhi

In Delhi, Jadeja bowled remarkably well in the first innings and claimed figures worth 3/68 in 21 overs. He became even more lethal in Australia's second innings as the spinner returned with 7/42 in 12.1 overs, his best figures in Tests. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter contributed with an important 74-ball 26 in India's first innings. His knock was studded with four boundaries.

Double of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets

Standing in his 62nd Test, Jadeja completed the double of 2,500-plus runs and 250 wickets in the format. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja is the fastest Indian cricketer to attain this feat, surpassing Kapil (65). Overall, Jadeja ranks only behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham (55). Jadeja also beat Pakistan's Imran Khan (64) and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (70) in this regard.