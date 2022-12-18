Sports

Mitchell Starc completes 300 wickets in Test cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 18, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

Starc is the seventh Aussie bowler to complete 300 Test wickets

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has completed 300 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa at the Gabba, Brisbane. Starc took his milestone wicket by removing Rassie van der Dussen in the second innings. Australia won the low-scoring encounter by six wickets. The match ended on Day 2 itself.

Why does this story matter?

Starc has been a mainstay seamer in the Australian side and is considered to be one of the most prolific wicket-takers in world cricket.

Starc, who has terrific numbers across formats, seems to have bounced back after a poor run.

After demolishing the West Indies, the senior pacer showed his class against South Africa.

And, he has unlocked another achievement.

Seventh Australian bowler with this feat

Starc clipped five wickets in the concluded Test. The left-arm quick has now breached the 300-wicket mark (301) in the format. He has become only the seventh Aussie bowler to attain the feat in Test cricket. Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Nathan Lyon (454), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), and Brett Lee (310) are the others to do so.

A look at Starc's career numbers

In a career spanning over a decade, Starc has taken 301 wickets from 74 Tests at an average of 27.20. The tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls. He has registered two hauls of 10 wickets in the format.

Starc overtakes McDermott in terms of home Test wickets

Starc broke another record in the Gabba Test. He surpassed former Australian pacer Craig McDermott in terms of Test wickets at home. The latter finished with 193 wickets in the format at home. Starc now has 194 Test scalps in home conditions at an average of 26.18. He is only behind Warne (319), McGrath (289), Lyon (232), and Dennis Lillee (231) on the list.

How did the match pan out?

Australia bundled out SA on 152 after bowling first. Nathan Lyon (3/14) and Starc (3/41) were the architects of the same. Kyle Verreynne (64) kept the score ticking for the visitors. In response, Australia hammered 218, riding on Head's 92. Pat Cummins shone with a five-fer to fold SA (99). Later, Australia steered to win despite surviving initial blows (35/4).