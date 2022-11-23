Sports

Justin Langer slams players for leaking information; CA hits back

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 23, 2022, 04:44 pm 3 min read

Langer stepped down as Australia's coach in February this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Justin Langer has once again made headlines with controversial statements regarding Australian players. Langer, who stepped down as Australia's head coach in February, claimed the players, including Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, should have been straightforward about his approach. The former left-handed batter termed those "leaking" news of his intense behavior to the media as "cowards". This didn't go down well with Cricket Australia.

Why does this story matter?

Langer's decision to part ways with the Australian team came weeks after he guided them to a thumping 4-0 win in the Ashes.

Moments after the news about Langer's resignation broke, CA, in a statement confirmed that he was offered a short-term extension, which he declined.

Langer's tenure was marred with reports of discontent among players about his coaching and style of management.

Langer opens up on his equation with Cummins

"I spoke to Cummins. He said to me about five times, 'This might be brutally honest'," Langer said on the Back Chat podcast. "I said, 'Pat, there is nothing brutal about your feedback. What is brutal is I'm hearing it behind my back through the media or sources.' No one's telling me. People say that I'm very intense, but they're mistaking intensity for honesty."

A coward says, not a source: Langer

As has been the case, Langer remains dejected with reports of discontent among players about his management. In his latest statement, Langer said those who are "leaking" this news are "cowards"."I couldn't believe that is what was making the papers. A lot of journalists use the word source. I would say, change that word to coward," he told Code Sports.

Langer helped Australia resurrect

Langer was appointed Australia coach in 2018 following the ball-tampering saga. He replaced Darren Lehmann, who had stepped down after the scandal. The former guided Australia to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2021. Australia also won the 2021/22 Ashes 4-0 at home. They drew the Ashes series 2-2 in England in 2019. However, Australia couldn't defend their T20 WC title this time.

'I deserved more,' says Langer

Langer believes he deserved more than a mere extension after restoring the Australian side. "The hardest thing for me was, I got the feedback [and] I did something about it. We won the T20 World Cup, we won the Ashes. I've still got sacked. You can't give someone feedback, [they] do something about it, and then [for] that to happen," he added.

Langer was unfairly criticizing the players: Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley lashed out at Langer for his recent comments. The former believes Langer was "unfairly criticizing the players" and that the playing group has his support. "Regular formal and informal opportunities to provide and receive feedback took place throughout his tenure, which is consistent with a high-performance environment," Hockley said."Following a comprehensive process, Justin was offered a contract extension."

What next for Langer?

According to ESPNcricinfo, Langer is set to venture into commentary with Seven. It will be interesting to see how the Australian players interact with Langer during broadcasts. Australia will next take on West Indies in the first Test in Perth, starting November 30. Notably, the Aussies defeated West Indies in two T20Is at home back in October.