Australia's Adam Zampa races past 250 T20 wickets: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa scalped figures worth 2/19 against Ireland in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Monday. He was instrumental in cleaning the Irish tailenders, thereby ensuring a 42-run win for Australia. The effort saw Zampa race past 250 wickets in T20s. He has become only the fifth Australian bowler to breach the landmark in T20 cricket. We decode his T20 numbers.

T20s Decoding Zampa's T20 stats

Since his debut in 2012, Zampa has played a total of 217 T20s. The leg-spinner has raked in 251 scalps at 22.16. He enjoys a stellar economy of 7.31, while his best figures read 6/19. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker among Australians in T20s. Zampa ranks behind Dan Christian (276), Andrew Tye (274), James Faulkner (262), and Dirk Nannes (257) in this regard.

T20Is A look at his T20I career

Zampa marked his T20I debut against the Proteas in 2016. He has since clipped 80 scalps at 21.98, with an economy under 7.00. He is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, ranking above seamer Mitchell Starc (73). Meanwhile, Zampa's heroics against Ireland steered him clear of West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo (78) among the leading wicket-takers in the format.

Information Zampa averages under 14.00 in T20 WCs

Zampa has featured in 13 matches in T20 WC. He has plucked 21 wickets in the same, averaging a jaw-dropping 13.52. Notably, he owns an economy of 6.17 and a strike rate of 13.10. His best figures read 5/19 (vs Bangladesh in 2021).

IPL How has Zampa fared in IPL?

Zampa has had impactful performances in limited opportunities received in the Indian Premier League. The crafty leg-spinner has snapped up 21 wickets across 14 matches since 2016. He averages 17.61 in the cash-rich tournament (economy: 7.73). He last played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020. Zampa was unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. He kept a base price of Rs. 2 crore.