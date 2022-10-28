Sports

How can Pakistan qualify for ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 28, 2022

Pakistan are in a spot of bother (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan are in a spot of bother in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Babar Azam's men have lost both their matches in the Super 12 Group 2. Pakistan failed to beat India, despite being in a promising situation. And then versus Zimbabwe, the team failed to chase down 131, losing by a solitary run. We decode Pakistan's qualification scenario for the semis.

Pakistan lost their grip over India, who scored 48 runs in the last three overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, it was the joint-most target runs chased in the global event.

Against Zimbabwe, Pakistan were going along nicely at 88/3 and needed 43 runs off the last 39 balls.

However, Sikandar Raza won the game for Zimbabwe as Pakistan crumbled under pressure.

India lead the proceedings in Group 2 with four points from two games (NRR +1.425). SA have played two games, collecting three points, with one no result (+5.200). Zimbabwe are 3rd with three points from two games (+0.050). Bangladesh have two points from two games (-2.375). Pakistan are fifth with 0 points from two games (-0.050). Netherlands follow suit with 0 points (-1.625).

On Sunday, October 30, Pakistan face Netherlands at the Perth Stadium. On November 3, Thursday, Pakistan will be up against South Africa at the SCG in Sydney. On November 6, Sunday, Pakistan will be facing Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Pakistan will need to win their remaining three games versus Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh respectively. Pakistan will need India to win their remaining games, including the one versus SA. If India lose to SA, Pakistan will be knocked out. Meanwhile, if Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three games, Pakistan will bow out. Pakistan will need Zimbabwe to lose at least two games.

India and SA's match on Sunday is huge and if the Men in Blue prevail, they will make it to the semis given only one point will be required from their remaining two games. If SA beat India and win one more out of the remaining two, they will go through. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe can also go through if they win remaining three games.

Pakistan could struggle to make it to the semis given their approach with the bat. Opening is an issue with both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struggling to find momentum. Pakistan's middle-order is also undercooked, given their poor decision making at crucial junctures.

