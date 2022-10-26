Sports

Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone take three-fers against Ireland: Key stats

Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone take three-fers against Ireland: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 26, 2022, 12:29 pm 1 min read

Mark Wood bowled with venom at MCG (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone scalped three-wicket hauls against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Wood recorded figures of 3/34 in his four overs, the leg-spinner claimed 3/17 in three overs. Notably, Livingstone recorded his best figures in T20I cricket. As a result, England bundled Ireland out for 157 in 19.2 overs. Here we look at their stats in T20Is.

Performance Wood and Livingstone were on a roll

Batting first in Melbourne, Ireland got off to a fiery start. Wood drew the first blood, dismissing opener Paul Stirling for 18. The speedster came back to take important wickets of Harry Tector and Curtis Campher. On the other hand, Livingstone dismissed Andrew Balbirnie on consecutive balls in his second over. Mark Adair was his other victim in the contest.