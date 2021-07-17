1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

A record-breaking performance by Pakistan helped them seal a 31-run win against England in the first T20I held in Nottingham. After losing the ODI series by a 3-0 margin against a second-string England side, Pakistan showed their class against the returning first-team players. Batting first, Pakistan posted 232/6 in 20 overs. In reply, England were bowled out for 201 in 19.2 overs.

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam laid the foundation with a brilliant 150-run partnership. They were soon reduced to 175/3 before Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez did well with brief cameos to help their side get to 232. England were reduced to 82/4 but Liam Livingstone played a sublime knock, hitting a 43-ball 103. His effort wasn't enough as England were bowled out.

By managing 232/6, the Pakistan cricket team posted its highest score in T20Is. This was also the eighth time the team surpassed 200 runs in T20Is. It was also the first occasion against England where Pakistan breached the 200-run mark.