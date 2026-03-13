'Dhurandhar 2': Aditya Dhar adds 'final touches' to Ranveer's spy-thriller 

Director Aditya Dhar celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday by adding the "final touches" to his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In a heartfelt social media post , he expressed gratitude for the support from fans and his team. He also reacted to "peak detailing" memes about him and thanked everyone for their messages, tweets, and theories. "Back to work now. See you at the movies!" he wrote in the end.

Gratitude expressed Dhar's heartfelt note on his birthday Dhar wrote, "As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by." He added, "Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude, for the journey, for the team who has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years." "My heart is full," he added.

Industry insights 'In an industry where nothing is guaranteed...' Dhar further wrote, "In an industry where nothing is guaranteed, and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything." He added, "If this year has taught me anything, it is to never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond."

Advertisement