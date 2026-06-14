Delhi weather: Minimum temperature recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius
What's the story
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 1.8 degrees below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 37 degrees Celsius.
Pollution levels
Humidity and air quality
The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 61% at 8:30am on Sunday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 143 at 9:00am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' while an AQI of 51-100 falls under the "satisfactory" category.
AQI scale
AQI status
An AQI of 101-200 is termed "moderate," while an index of 201-300 falls under the "poor" category. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor," whereas anything 401-500 is classified as "severe." The CPCB data indicates that Delhi's air quality remains a concern with an AQI of 143, which falls in the "moderate" category.