Delhi weather: Minimum temperature recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius

AQI scale

AQI status

An AQI of 101-200 is termed "moderate," while an index of 201-300 falls under the "poor" category. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor," whereas anything 401-500 is classified as "severe." The CPCB data indicates that Delhi's air quality remains a concern with an AQI of 143, which falls in the "moderate" category.