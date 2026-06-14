'Kala Hiran': Govind Namdev claims makers misled him, quits film

Actor's unease

Namdev uncomfortable with portrayal of character resembling Khan

Namdev said he was uncomfortable with the portrayal of a character resembling Khan. "I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing." "I believed that I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light has made me uncomfortable." "I still had shooting left, but after seeing that I have been cheated, there's no point in continuing my association with the film. I will demand answers from the makers."