'Kala Hiran': Govind Namdev claims makers misled him, quits film
What's the story
Veteran actor Govind Namdev has accused the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy of deceiving him into signing the film. Speaking to Amar Ujala, he claimed that he was initially told the project would be titled Sambhal and later that it would only show the courtroom proceedings related to Salman Khan's blackbuck case. He said he would never be a part of anything targeting Khan, whom he considers a close friend.
Actor's reaction
Namdev felt 'used' after watching teaser
Namdev said he was "shaken to the core" after watching the teaser of Kala Hiran. He said, "We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film." "The moment I saw the trailer, I felt like I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made."
Film details
This is what he was told about the film
Namdev said he was told they were making a film named Sambhal. "At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction," he added. He was later informed that a separate film titled Kala Hiran was being made and it would only show what happened inside the court in connection with Khan's blackbuck case.
Actor's unease
Namdev uncomfortable with portrayal of character resembling Khan
Namdev said he was uncomfortable with the portrayal of a character resembling Khan. "I cannot consider any Bishnoi gang as my ideal. I cannot even think of such a thing." "I believed that I was only performing the courtroom portion. However, what has come to light has made me uncomfortable." "I still had shooting left, but after seeing that I have been cheated, there's no point in continuing my association with the film. I will demand answers from the makers."
Legal battle
Khan moves HC against 'Kala Hiran'
Meanwhile, Khan has moved the Delhi High Court against the makers of Kala Hiran, accusing them of "unlawfully exploiting his personality rights." The plea seeks an ad-interim injunction restraining the film's producer Amit Jani, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and others from producing or promoting the film. Khan contends that though his name has not been used explicitly, the film's posters and public statements make him "readily identifiable to viewers."