Court issues notice to 'Kala Hiran' makers on Salman's plea
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy after Bollywood actor Salman Khan filed a plea seeking an injunction against the film's release. The actor alleges that the movie infringes on his personality rights and could influence ongoing judicial proceedings related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The court has scheduled a hearing for June 19.
Legal arguments
Khan's advocate argues film violates Delhi HC order
Khan's advocate Nizam Pasha argued that the movie violated a Delhi High Court order protecting the actor's personality rights. He contended that the filmmakers were attempting to commercially exploit Khan's personality rights and sought an injunction against the movie. The court was informed that while no release date for the project has been announced, its trailer (first-look teaser) was released on Friday.
Plea details
Infringement of personality rights, claims Khan
In his application, Khan stated that the movie's promotional material made a "blatant and obvious reference" to him. The plea said, "The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else." The actor has argued that the use of his likeness and identifying attributes without consent amounts to an infringement of his personality rights.
Judicial proceedings
Actor argues project prejudices pending judicial proceedings
Khan has submitted that the film's storyline appears to draw upon matters that remain the subject of ongoing judicial proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. The plea argues that dissemination of content based on such matters could prejudice pending proceedings and interfere with his right to a fair trial.
Actor's demands
What else does Khan want?
The actor has sought directions restraining the defendants from releasing, publishing, advertising or disseminating any teaser, trailer, poster or other promotional material relating to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The Wanted actor also seeks an order restraining further development and production of the project until the dispute is decided.
Filmmakers' stance
Makers have opposed attempts to restrain release
The movie is being produced under the banner of Jani FireFox Films. The makers have previously maintained that the project is a creative work and have opposed attempts to restrain its release. The teaser mentions characters named Ayan Khan and Lion Bishnoi and indirectly references Khan's longstanding feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate.