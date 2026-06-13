Court issues notice to 'Kala Hiran' makers on Salman's plea

Plea details

Infringement of personality rights, claims Khan

In his application, Khan stated that the movie's promotional material made a "blatant and obvious reference" to him. The plea said, "The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else." The actor has argued that the use of his likeness and identifying attributes without consent amounts to an infringement of his personality rights.